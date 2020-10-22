SAW: Anthony Swenson from Dover-Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. - Anthony Swenson has become a familiar name for soccer teams across southern Minnesota. He’s the guy making the saves for the Dover-Eyota Eagles giving the team an undefeated record heading into Wednesday’s section championship.

“Anthony has been our starting goalie for all four years that we’ve had soccer – almost four and a half because we started with a c-squad and he was the starting goalie back then, too,” head coach John Pittenger said. “If you could say any one single plyer was the foundation of this, probably him.”

Over the past four years, Swenson and company have spent countless hours on the pitch perfecting their craft to see all of their hard work pay off with a trip to the section championship.

“It just shows how hard we’ve worked and how short of a time we had to make the team to where it is today,” Swenson said. “It’s really a cool feeling to be part of a program when it started and to where now we’re 14-0. It’s just a cool feeling.”

Prior to Wednesday’s game against Austin, Swenson had allowed only one goal in the previous 10 outings. Like any good leader would, he credited his teammates with that stat line.

“My defense has been great all season so be honest I haven’t really had to make that many saves.”

Coach Pittenger added that Swenson is the type of guy that likes to challenge opposing offenses.

“He’ll take chances but most importantly, if you do get through our defense which with (McKray) Tuma and (Mitchell) Rubow in the middle is pretty hard to do, but if you get through our defense Anthony is more than willing to come out and challenge you,” Pittenger said.

During the offseason, Swenson, a third-year captain, can be seen spending a number of hours on the practice field with his teammates with the goal of continually getting better. Coach Pittenger says he’s the type of leader you hope to have on a roster.

“He’s one of those players that might text you at 11 o’clock at night and you’re fine getting back to. It’s important to have that communication and relationship with a captain. He’s a very driven, very intense individual.”

While he may be intense, he’s learning to lighten up a bit. Just last week, he was added to the football team as a kicker.

Swenson will have earned his high school diploma and his Associate’s Degree from RCTC by graduation. He plans to play soccer in college at an undecided university.