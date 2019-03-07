SAW: Albert Lea's Zach Glazier

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Each week, KIMT highlights a local student-athlete who demonstrates success on and off the playing surface. This week’s SAW has won more than 70 straight matches and recorded another state championship this past weekend.

Wrestlers dream of winning state titles, but not many can say they’ve won two in front of a packed Xcel Energy Center.

Albert Lea’s Zach Glazier capped off his second state championship in his final high school match. It is a culmination of a five-year varsity career.

“It’s been really fun, it hasn’t quite set in yet that it’s over. Since eighth grade varsity, you know been at state every single year, it’s crazy. Time flies,” said Glazier.

Two things have been constant for the senior; winning matches and his dad, Dan, being by his side. Wrestling is a family tradition in the Glazier household. Dan is a former collegiate wrestler at St. Cloud State and has instilled his love of the sport to his son from a young age. He has been there for all of Zach’s matches.

“I was born into wrestling pretty much,” said Glazier. “Basically, it was all through him.”

After winning his second state title, an exuberant Zach leaped into his father’s arms. A celebration of everything the two have spent working on for such a moment.

“Excitement probably has built up from my whole career,” Glazier said. “He’s always been in my corner and nothing has changed. It was just a fun, exciting moment.”

It is one of those moments that as a father do not happen very often.

“It doesn’t get any better,” said Dan Glazier. “I just enjoyed the moment. Those are things that don’t get to happen too many times. So just enjoy the moment – it was awesome.”

As one of the top wrestling recruits in the country, Zach will head to the University of Iowa this fall. Although Dan won’t be on the mat with his son, he will still be there to cheer him on.

“I’ll definitely be there but he’s in a good place with the right people and it’ll be fun to watch, “ said Dan Glazier. “He’s in good hands, so no worries there.”

