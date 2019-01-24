SAW: Triton's Kendra Petersohn

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – The Triton Cobras girls’ basketball team hasn’t had much success in the past few decades, but things have changed having already doubled its win total from last season. Their star forward, Kendra Petersohn, has been a key part in the turnaround.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Petersohn. It’s been a lot more competitive than it’s been in the last couple of years. A lot more wins, it’s just been a lot more fun like the dynamic of the game.”

One of the reasons why Kendra Petersohn has been so good on the court – she can score. It doesn’t seem to matter the range; she can score from the inside, midrange, and from the outside. The junior is averaging more than 16 points-per-game but head coach Melissa Young said it’s not just the numbers on the stat sheet having an impact on the team.

“Just little things like talking to the kids, shooting after practice, picking up the balls, helping with uniforms are just a lot of little things she kind of does that have an impact on our team,” said Young.

But there’s no denying her offensive ability.

“Shooter’s touch,” Young referred to it. “There are just some kids that have that shooter's touch which she definitely has. That probably has come from a lot of shooting.”

Petersohn is helping the Cobras to their best season in 20 years. For her, it was about changing the perception of Triton basketball.

“We don’t want to lose anymore and we don’t want Triton to be a losing school or people think they can beat us,” said Petersohn.

