SAW: Century's Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howorth

The junior has adapted to new roles this season and has found himself in the top 25 in goals scored.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 11:04 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 11:17 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coaches and athletes commonly refer to the next player up mentality and that is exactly what our KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week brings to the table.

While the Century Panthers have been playing excellent hockey this season, he has been the one filling voids when needed.

“He’s worked hard for a long time, puts in a lot of hours lifting off ice, shooting pucks off ice, and skates a lot during the summer on his own.”

Century hockey head coach, Josh Klingfus, is talking about just a few of the things that makes Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth such a good hockey player.

With illness plaguing the team within the last month and a few injuries, Bielenberh-Howarth has had to take the intensity up a notch.

“I think I’ve picked it up quite a bit,” he said. “I’ve been working out quite a bit and I’ve learned to practice harder and stuff like that, it helps with gameplay.”

“Lyncoln has had to step up his game. We’ve put him in a few different roles that he’s done a good job taking that responsibility,” Klingfus said.

His dedication to the sport he loves is showing. He currently ties for 21st on the state scoring list for this season with 16 goals.

“It’s all-around a team thing. I think it’s me, Joey Malugani, and Gavin Gunderson is up there, too. We play together a lot and we all know where we’re going to be and we all work together very well,” Bielenberg-Howarth said.

With a 20-3 record, Lyncoln says the team knows it has what it takes to reach its goal for the season.

“We want to make it a step further than we have the last two years and we all want to go to the state tournament. That’s our main goal. I mean, we’re willing to do pretty much anything to get there.”

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

