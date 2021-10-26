S.A.L.T forum aims to connect senior citizens with law enforcement

MASON CITY, Iowa - After a year away due to the pandemic, the twice-yearly Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, or S.A.L.T. Forum, is back.

The Mason City and Clear Lake Police Departments, as well as the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, came together to meet with seniors for the fall forum Tuesday at Grace Church. The forum featured Mason City's own Deadra Stanton hosting a presentation on aging, as well as Morgan Lawson from Prairie Ridge to discuss being safe with prescription drugs and the drug take back program. Expired or unused medication can be returned to your local law enforcement agency or Hy-Vee.

Organizer Kathie Vix believes seniors can be confused when their doctors change up the medications they take.

"I think the problem is, for seniors, they change your prescriptions often. Now you're not taking this anymore, but you have to take that. For some people, 'OK, now is this the one I'm supposed to take? Or is this the one I'm supposed to take?'"

She adds that building a relationship between seniors and law enforcement is vital.

"I think that the more people can meet them on a social basis, it makes it easier to call them if there's an emergency. If you go out in the public and see 6-8 of them here, and talk to them and ask them different questions, I think you'll be more comfortable when the need arises that you really do need them for an emergency."

Planning for the spring forum, slated to be held in April, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at Hardee's in Mason City. The S.A.L.T. Committee meets every first Tuesday of the month at Hardee's.