S. Broadway pavement preservation project to be complete next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've driven on S. Broadway Ave. Recently, you may have noticed some construction. That's because the city is working on something called a chip-seal project.

That chip seal - or seal coat - is a pavement preservation strategy to extend the life of the pavement.

Public Works tells KIMT the city of Rochester does between 30 and 40 miles of chip seal every year.

The first step is street sweepers and a water truck work to get the road as clean as possible so tar sticks to it.

Then a truck sprays oil covered with rock that embeds into the oil forming a layer on the blacktop.

Dan Plizga with public works says this pavement preservation strategy prevents weather damage.

“Blacktop has oil in it, the sun can kind of degrade that oil, it gets brittle - so by putting this complete coating on top of the road, we're almost, in essence, painting the roadway just like you would your house or waxing your car,” he explains.

Plizga adds that loose gravel is part of the process, but shouldn't cause any damage to your car.

“They're really just rock chips, embedded into the oil - so you're not driving on a tar surface - it provides traction in the wintertime,” says Plizga.

The final layer is the fog seal - a fine mist of oil to further help lock rocks onto the roadway. The process on S. Broadway is scheduled to be done the week of the Fourth of July, and the city will repaint lines the week following the fourth.

The city is working on this process on roads throughout the city - expected to be completed the week after the fourth, weather permitting.