Rushford driver injured in Winona County crash

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A Fillmore County driver was hurt in a two-vehicle collision Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7 pm on Highway 43 in Winona County.

Luanne Marily Ronnenberg, 77 of Rushford, was northbound and stopped near mile marker 28 with her turn signal on. The State Patrol says she turned in front of the southbound vehicle driven by Adrian Leroy Moen, 67 of Spring Grove. The crash left Ronnenberg and a passenger in Moen’s vehicle, Pattooma Molar Moen, 68 of Spring Grove, with non-life threatening injuries.

Adrian Moen was not hurt.

The Rushford Fire Department, Mayo One, and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.