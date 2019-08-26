Clear

Rushford driver injured in Winona County crash

Two-vehicles collide on Highway 43.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 8:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A Fillmore County driver was hurt in a two-vehicle collision Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7 pm on Highway 43 in Winona County.

Luanne Marily Ronnenberg, 77 of Rushford, was northbound and stopped near mile marker 28 with her turn signal on. The State Patrol says she turned in front of the southbound vehicle driven by Adrian Leroy Moen, 67 of Spring Grove. The crash left Ronnenberg and a passenger in Moen’s vehicle, Pattooma Molar Moen, 68 of Spring Grove, with non-life threatening injuries.
Adrian Moen was not hurt.

The Rushford Fire Department, Mayo One, and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Increasing moisture will allow for clouds, storms Monday,
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stormwater project gets underway

Image

Hundreds of Corvettes in Albert Lea

Image

Man hits friend, squad car and house.

Image

Beating Flu Season

Image

Easing Downtown congestion

Image

D.A.R.E. Essay winner honored

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 3

Image

Pigskin Preview Part 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 4

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 5

Community Events