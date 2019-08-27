Rushford building Minnesota's first parklet on a state highway

RUSHFORD, Minn. - Almost $5,800 is raised to build a parklet in downtown Rushford along Highway 30. A parklet is a small public seating area and green space along a sidewalk. It will be built in front of Jessie Street Java.

Amy Feller, owner of Jessie Street Java; Jennifer Hengel, Executive coordinator of the Rushford Peterson Valley Chamber of Commerce; City Administrator Tony Chladek; and contractors David Klinski and Craig Heuser have been working on the project. They worked out the details with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to find out if and how it was possible to place a parklet on a state highway.

"It's just a matter of bringing people down to the downtown area and when they stop at this four way over here, that they'll see this structure and it'll maybe increase some curiousity, get people down here and have them linger and have them notice there's some great restaurants down here," says Feller.

Craig Heuser drafted the design of the parklet. He and Klinski will be building it using wood from the Rushford area.

The goal is to build and install the parklet before winter. The City will remove and store it over the winter and put it back out in the spring when it's nice again.

The Rushford Community Foundation funded a lot of the project, along with community donations. Jessie Street Java has a donation jar on their counter for the project.