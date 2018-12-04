Rural mental health speaker travels to give 'hope' to area farmers

KIMT NEWS 3 - The people who are tasked with feeding the world can often deal with a lot of stress.

One man is making it his mission to speak with the many farmers across the Midwest.

Dennis Hoiberg is from Australia, and traveling across the world with his presentation "Resilience in the Face of Change."

"The more I travel around the world, the more I see a couple of things," Hoiberg said. "One is we're all the same, especially in regions of rural communities. Two is we've got the same type of issues, and three we gotta learn that we gotta share."

His goal is to give farmers "hope," as a way to get ahead of the stress instead of reacting to it.

He said hope is an acronym that stands for healthy habits, optimistic thinking, planning, and enact.

"We all go through change," Hoiberg said. "The technical term for resiliency is your ability to bounce back through change. When you think about it, when you're going through change you never ever want to bounce back. You want to bounce forward."

On Monday, Hoiberg spoke at Riverland Community College in Austin. On Tuesday, Dec. 4, he will speak at Rochester Community and Technical College at 7:00 p.m.