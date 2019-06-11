Clear

Rural fire Tuesday morning in Cerro Gordo County

Controlled burn gets out of control.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 8:28 AM
Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Crews responded to a fire Tuesday morning on the outskirts of southeast Mason City.

The fire was reported a little after 7 am in the 5200 block of 11th Street SE, near the intersection with California Avenue. Two fire engines and two police vehicles were on the scene to deal with what appeared to be a fire in an outbuilding. Flames could be seen from hundreds of feet away and a pillar of smoke stretched into the sky.

Authorities say the property owner was burning an old barn and called the fire department when the flames started to get too close to a another building.

