Rural Osage woman running for Iowa Senate

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is running for the Iowa Senate.

Deb Scharper of rural Osage says she’s running as a Democrat in Senate District 26, which covered Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Worth, and parts of Cerro Gordo and Winneshiek counties.

“We must elect leaders in the Statehouse who are willing to listen to all Iowans and work to find solutions that will make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family,” says Scharper. “I have a passion for public service and for helping families and communities.”

Scharper is currently employed as a CT Technician at the Mason City Clinic and serves as an Iowa Ambassador for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, a disease that causes dementia in people under 60.