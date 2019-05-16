Rural Mower County burglary going to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing from a Mower County farm is landing a man behind bars.

Troy Alan Meyer, 52 of Austin, was arrested in December 2018 after law enforcement says he stole more than $7,000 worth of items from a property in Dexter Township. The owner of the property got a cell phone photo of a truck driving away with his equipment in the back. Authorities say that truck was then found at Meyer’s home.

Meyer pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession. He was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served.