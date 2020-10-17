Clear

Rural Midwest hospitals struggling with COVID surge

Dr. Tom Dean poses at his clinic in Wessington Springs, S.D., on Friday. Oct. 16, 2020. Dean is one of three doctors in the county, which has seen one of the nation's highest rates of coronavirus cases per person. He writes a column in the local newspaper
'All of a sudden it hit, and as it does, it just exploded.'

Posted: Oct 17, 2020 11:14 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Rural Jerauld County in South Dakota didn't see a single case of the coronavirus for more than two months stretching from June to August. But over the last two weeks, its rate of new cases per person soared to one of the highest in the nation.

“All of a sudden it hit, and as it does, it just exploded,” said Dr. Tom Dean, one of just three doctors who work in the county.

As the brunt of the virus has blown into the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, the severity of outbreaks in rural communities has come into focus. Doctors and health officials in small towns worry that infections may overwhelm communities with limited medical resources. And many say they are still running up against attitudes on wearing masks that have hardened along political lines and a false notion that rural areas are immune to widespread infections.

Dean took to writing a column in the local weekly newspaper, the True Dakotan, to offer his guidance. In recent weeks, he's watched as one in roughly every 37 people in his county has tested positive for the virus.

It ripped through the nursing home in Wessington Springs where both his parents lived, killing his father. The community’s six deaths may appear minimal compared with thousands who have died in cities, but they have propelled the county of about 2,000 people to a death rate roughly four times higher than the nationwide rate.

Rural counties across Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana sit among the top in the nation for new cases per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. In counties with just a few thousand people, the number of cases per capita can soar with even a small outbreak — and the toll hits close to home in tight-knit towns.

“One or two people with infections can really cause a large impact when you have one grocery store or gas station,” said Misty Rudebusch, the medical director at a network of rural health clinics in South Dakota called Horizon Health Care. “There is such a ripple effect.”

Wessington Springs is a hub for the generations of farmers and ranchers that work the surrounding land. Residents send their children to the same schoolhouse they attended and have preserved cultural offerings like a Shakespeare garden and opera house.

They trust Dean, who for 42 years has tended to everything from broken bones to high blood pressure. When a patient needs a higher level of care, the family physician usually depends on a transfer to a hospital 130 miles (209 kilometers) away.

As cases surge, hospitals in rural communities are having trouble finding beds. A recent request to transfer a “not desperately ill, but pretty" sick COVID-19 patient was denied for several days, until the patient's condition had worsened, Dean said.

“We’re proud of what we got, but it's been a struggle," he said of the 16-bed hospital.

The outbreak that killed Dean's dad forced Wessington Springs' only nursing home to put out a statewide request for nurses.

Thin resources and high death rates have plagued other small communities. Blair Tomsheck, interim director of the health department in Toole County, Montana, worried that the region’s small hospitals would need to start caring for serious COVID-19 patients after cases spiked to the nation's highest per capita. One out of every 28 people in the county has tested positive in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

“It's very, very challenging when your resources are poor — living in a small, rural county,” she said.

Infections can also spread quickly in places like Toole County, where most everyone shops at the same grocery store, attends the same school or worships at a handful of churches.

“The Sunday family dinners are killing us," Tomsheck said.

Even as outbreaks threaten to spiral out of control, doctors and health officials said they are struggling to convince people of the seriousness of a virus that took months to arrive in force.

“It’s kind of like getting a blizzard warning and then the blizzard doesn’t hit that week, so then the next time, people say they are not going to worry about it,” said Kathleen Taylor, a 67-year-old author who lives in Redfield, South Dakota.

In swaths of the country decorated by flags supporting President Donald Trump, people took their cues on wearing masks from his often-cavalier attitude towards the virus. Dean draws a direct connection between Trump's approach and the lack of precautions in his town of 956 people.

“There’s the foolish idea that mask-wearing or refusal is some kind of a political statement,” Dean said. “It has seriously interfered with our ability to get it under control.”

Even amid the surge, Republican governors in the region have been reluctant to act. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said recently, “We are caught in the middle of a COVID storm" as he raised advisory risk levels in counties across the state. But he has refused to issue a mask mandate.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has carved out a reputation among conservatives by foregoing lockdowns, blamed the surge in cases on testing increases, even though the state has had the highest positivity rate in the nation over the last two weeks, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Positivity rates are an indication of how widespread infections are.

In Wisconsin, conservative groups have sued over Democratic Gov. Tony Evers mask mandate.

Whether the requirement survives doesn't matter to Jody Bierhals, a resident of Gillett who doubts the efficacy of wearing a mask. Her home county of Oconto, which stretches from the northern border of Green Bay into forests and farmland, has the state's second-highest growth in coronavirus cases per person.

Bierhals, a single mother with three kids, is more worried about the drop in business at her small salon. The region depends on tourists, but many have stayed away during the pandemic.

“Do I want to keep the water on, or do I want to be able to put food on the table?” she asked. “It’s a difficult situation.”

Bierhals said she thought the virus couldn't be stopped and it would be best to let it run its course. But local attitudes like that have left the county's health officer, Debra Koniter, desperate.

Konitzer warned that the uncontrolled spread of infections has overwhelmed the county's health systems.

“I’m just waiting to see if our community can change our behavior," she said. "Otherwise, I don’t see the end in sight.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 119396

Reported Deaths: 2265
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin31472962
Ramsey12922341
Dakota8930133
Anoka7715147
Stearns509433
Washington494266
Scott305734
Olmsted297929
St. Louis249861
Wright217013
Nobles209316
Blue Earth19337
Clay191943
Carver16467
Rice15228
Mower147311
Sherburne146720
Kandiyohi14644
Winona113618
Lyon8966
Waseca8939
Crow Wing81021
Benton7904
Chisago7872
Beltrami7147
Steele6922
Otter Tail6706
Todd6572
Nicollet65117
Itasca63817
Freeborn6184
Le Sueur5745
Martin56716
Watonwan5574
Douglas5563
McLeod5553
Morrison5365
Pine4880
Goodhue47711
Becker4602
Isanti4603
Polk4554
Carlton3681
Chippewa3572
Dodge3490
Mille Lacs3297
Pipestone32016
Wabasha3030
Meeker2943
Cass2894
Brown2853
Rock2811
Hubbard2642
Yellow Medicine2605
Cottonwood2530
Murray2343
Sibley2323
Redwood23110
Fillmore2230
Unassigned21853
Renville21611
Faribault1980
Jackson1831
Swift1791
Kanabec17810
Houston1741
Roseau1720
Wadena1700
Koochiching1564
Lincoln1560
Pennington1531
Stevens1531
Aitkin1401
Pope1360
Big Stone1210
Lac qui Parle1182
Wilkin1104
Lake940
Norman880
Mahnomen851
Grant844
Marshall761
Clearwater640
Red Lake522
Traverse470
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson230
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 105193

Reported Deaths: 1515
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17754281
Woodbury668985
Johnson558630
Black Hawk511296
Linn4926122
Dubuque452852
Scott391933
Story381717
Dallas326343
Pottawattamie286044
Sioux225011
Buena Vista218912
Marshall191136
Webster165814
Plymouth149824
Wapello145862
Clinton133025
Muscatine130757
Crawford129212
Cerro Gordo121823
Des Moines11759
Warren11266
Jasper100534
Carroll10018
Henry9625
Marion90710
Tama88836
Lee8509
Wright6781
Dickinson6717
Boone6618
Delaware6538
Bremer6027
Washington59511
Mahaska59222
Harrison5427
Jackson5083
Lyon5007
Benton4831
Louisa48215
Clay4714
Hamilton4273
Winneshiek4229
Hardin4165
Poweshiek41311
Kossuth4110
Floyd41011
Winnebago40716
Buchanan3853
Jones3853
Emmet38114
Franklin36618
Iowa3662
Guthrie35714
Sac3573
Cherokee3542
Clayton3393
Cedar3385
Butler3362
Page3360
Shelby3341
Madison3332
Fayette3292
Mills3181
Allamakee3178
Chickasaw3171
Clarke3013
Humboldt2773
Palo Alto2771
Cass2762
Grundy2724
Hancock2674
Calhoun2563
Osceola2400
Howard2378
Monroe23211
Monona2221
Mitchell2200
Taylor2162
Union2043
Pocahontas2022
Appanoose1943
Jefferson1851
Lucas1796
Fremont1771
Ida1732
Greene1680
Davis1534
Van Buren1502
Montgomery1495
Keokuk1361
Audubon1271
Worth1260
Decatur1210
Adair1171
Wayne1103
Ringgold802
Adams630
Unassigned150
