Rural Cerro Gordo County blaze blamed on fireworks

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Fireworks are being blamed for a garage fire in rural Cerro Gordo County.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was called to the 10000 block of 220th Street at around 1:49 pm Monday. Firefighters from the Clear Lake and Ventura fire departments arrived to find a non-attached garage being consumed by flames. Four pumper-tankers and 17 firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The garage was destroyed with an estimated loss of $35,000 in structure and contents. A nearby house also received heat damage to the exterior siding. No injuries are reported.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says the cause of the flames was determined to be detonated fireworks into the garage.