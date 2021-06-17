Runner injured after being attacked by a deer at Austin's Hormel Nature Center

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center is warning visitors to be on the looking for an aggressive and possibly sick deer that attacked a runner on Wednesday.

The nature center said an adult was running and encountered a young buck that was acting aggressively.

After initially scaring it away, the runner was rammed and pinned underneath it. The runner, who sustained minor bruising, was then able to fight off the deer.

"After discussing the incident with MN DNR wildlife biologists, Nature Center staff located the deer and contacted the Austin Police Department to destroy it. The buck evaded those efforts and Nature Center staff are working with the Austin Police Department to locate and put down the deer. It is unknown at this time if the deer is still on the Nature Center property," the nature center said.