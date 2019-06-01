Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Runner dies near finish line of Des Moines race

Officials say a runner died near the finish line of a race from Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 8:34 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a runner died near the finish line of a race from Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines.

Des Moines Fire Department officials say a 26-year-old man died Saturday morning near the finish line of the 12.4-mile race.

Officials didn't release details about how the man died or release his identity.

Michael Zimmerman, a race organizer, released a statement saying, "On behalf of all of those that ran today and the entire running community, we are heartbroken about the loss of a fellow athlete. Our heartfelt condolences are with this athlete's family and friends."

More than 3,000 people ran in the race.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Mild conditions for the remainder of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reeling In Vets helps retired service members connect

Image

10th Annual Art on the Ave in Rochester

Image

Run For Rochester raises awareness of mental health

Image

Answering Iowa's workforce challenge

Image

A Warrior's Story: Helping pediatric cancer families

Image

Running red lights

Image

Honkers show defensive prowess in win vs. Border Cats

Image

Louie gets his badge!

Image

Noise complaints in Forest City

Image

Fuel Truck Overturns

Community Events