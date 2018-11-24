MASON CITY, Iowa – Dozens of runners gathered in downtown Mason City Saturday morning to compete in the “Rum With Rudolph 5K Fun Run.”

There was a variety of competitors in the event ranging from young children, avid runners, and even seniors.

The run began at the Fat Hill Brewery on Federal Avenue, with the turnaround being at John Adams Middle School, and ending up at Fat Hill.

Michael Rowe, a Mason City cross country state-qualifier was the winner of Saturday’s race.

“It was just a nice fun run – came out here and just fun to compete again,” said Rowe. “First run since state and just fun to see all of the guys out here and everyone ran well, it was a good time.”

But he admits Thanksgiving made running a little more challenging.

“Yeah, I had my third Thanksgiving meal last night and could feel it a little bit this morning.”

Runners were treated to water and snacks at the finish line, and those over the age of 21 received rum chata from Fat Hill Brewing for their participation.