Rudd man sentenced for child sex abuse

David Williams David Williams

Found guilty of abusing a young girl in Chickasaw County.

Posted: May 28, 2019 7:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A Rudd man is sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for sexually abusing a young girl.

David Edward Williams, 57, was found guilty of 1st and 3rd degree sex abuse by a Chickasaw County in April 2019. He was accused of abusing a 12 to 13-yeara-old female while he lived in rural Chickasaw County in 2015 and 2016.

Charges were filed against Williams in June 2017 while he lived in Rudd.

Williams filed a motion for a new trial before his sentence was handed down. In court documents, Williams claims witnesses against him were allowed to testify improperly and that his guilty verdict was contrary to the evidence.

