Rudd man pleads not guilty to drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rudd man is pleading not guilty to three drug crimes after a traffic stop in Clear Lake.

Matthew John Stiles, 33, was pulled over on March 11 along Plaza Drive. Law enforcement says a smell of marijuana led to a search of the vehicle, which turned up more than seven grams of methamphetamine.

Stiles is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. His trial is set to begin on June 18.