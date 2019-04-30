Rudd man convicted of sex abuse in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A North Iowa man is convicted of sexually abusing a young girl in Chickasaw County.

A jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday for 1st and 3rd degree sex abuse against David Edward Williams, 57. Authorities say Williams abused a 12-13-year-old female while he lived in rural Chickasaw County in 2015 and 2016. Charges were filed against Williams in June 2017 when he lived in Rudd.

His trial began April 25 and the jury began its deliberations on Monday. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28. 1st degree sex abuse is an “A” felony in the state of Iowa and carries a mandatory life sentence.