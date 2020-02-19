Clear
Rudd man arrested for Charles City burglary

Joshua Collings
Joshua Collings

Over $1,500 in property stolen.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 8:18 PM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been charged with 3rd degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

Law enforcement says Joshua Douglas Collings, 21 of Rudd, forced his way into a building in the 800 block of 4th Street in Charles City on June 20, 2019, and had in his possession over $1,500 in stolen property from that burglary.

A criminal complaint was filed against Collings on Sunday. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $10,000 bond.

