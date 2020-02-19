CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been charged with 3rd degree burglary and possession of stolen property.
Law enforcement says Joshua Douglas Collings, 21 of Rudd, forced his way into a building in the 800 block of 4th Street in Charles City on June 20, 2019, and had in his possession over $1,500 in stolen property from that burglary.
A criminal complaint was filed against Collings on Sunday. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Related Content
- Rudd man arrested for Charles City burglary
- Third arrest in Charles City burglary
- Rudd celebrating 150th birthday
- Two charged with burglary in Charles City
- Second sentence for Charles City burglary
- Bus/car crash near Rudd
- Rudd woman sentenced for meth
- Rudd man convicted in screwdriver attack
- Rudd man gets prison for Mason City theft
- Delayed drug arrest for Charles City man
Scroll for more content...