Rudd gets $300,000 for water treatment project

DES MOINES, Iowa - $4.6 million is going to 14 communities for water and sewer infrastructure projects.

$300,000 is going to the City of Rudd for a water treatment installation. Rudd is providing the other $521,800 for the project.

The money comes from the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

“Programs such as CDBG, whether administered by IEDA or the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA), serve our communities by providing much-needed resources for infrastructure development,” says Debi Durham, director of IEDA. “With the compendium of programs we manage, I like to say there is no state problem we can’t solve.”

IEDA says it received 16 applications totaling $5.3 million in funding requests and awarded grants based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project.

To see the full list of grants, click here.