Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Rudd celebrating 150th birthday

Despite searing heat, organizers pull out all the stops to mark the sesquicentennial

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 12:56 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

RUDD, Iowa - A North Iowa community is celebrating its birthday this weekend.

The town of Rudd is turning 150 years old, and the community is pulling out all the stops for celebrating, complete with a morning fishing kickoff, parade, live music, vendors, a hot dog lunch and barbeque chicken dinner, and evening fireworks, to name a few of the festivities.

Mackenzie Thieman is one of the co-owners of Maeve Boutique. She grew up in Rudd, and still has family in the area, and says it's been awhile since the town has come together to celebrate something monumental as this.

Even with the heat, she says the turnout has been great, as a celebration like this can mean a lot for small towns, and is open to the idea of doing a celebration like it more often.

"It'd be an awesome idea to do it every year, as the turnout has been great. Maybe we'll see going forward how it goes."

The area around Rudd was first settled in the mid-1850's, and went by the name Bennet's Ford, which would later be platted as Danville. According to town historian Joyce Navratil, the story on how Rudd got its name is a bit of a mystery, though the most well believed theory is the director of the railroad would pay $1,000 to build a church if the town was named for him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City continues strong week, defeats St. Ansgar

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday

Image

Cattle rescued from flood water

Image

Oronoco residents pick up the pieces after flooding

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 4:00 live interview with First Tee of Rochester

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out finals

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 5:00 interview with Event Chair

Image

Congressman Steve King holds town hall

Image

Residents agree with 'Great Place' designation

Community Events