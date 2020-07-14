Rudd Rockford Marble Rock planning in-person classes to begin August 24

ROCKFORD, Iowa - As another school year draws near, districts across the country are forming their 'return to learn' plans, whether it's a return to in-person instruction, all online, or a combination of both.

One North Iowa district has decided to have students physically return to class; barring any announcement from Governor Reynolds' office or from public health officials, Rudd Rockford Marble Rock has confirmed that classes will resume August 24th.

Throughout the process on returning to learn, the district has analyzed what would be best when balancing academics and safety for the 2020-21 school year, including hearing from parents in the district, and is developing three plans as required by the state: in-person, a continuous (at-home) plan, and a hybrid of both.

"We're probably going to transition throughout the year to different styles."

Superintendent Keith Turner says the district would prefer to see all of their students in person, and there will be many safety provisions in place, including social spacing where classes will be spread out into two different rooms as opposed to one. In addition, there is an emphasis on having elementary age kids at the school.

"If we were limited on the number of kids we can get into school on particular days, we're going to prioritize that we get our elementary kids there as much as possible. We know there are windows of opportunity for learning, and we really think it's a lot more difficult to do that virtually."

With older students being more likely to use online learning, Turner says a plan is being developed where junior high and high school kids will have in-person instruction every other day, and virtual learning being held on the other days, if the need to change arises.

"Those kids tend to be more independent when they're learning, and can do more things on their own and actually be actively engaged without teachers always being right there."

If a student contracts the virus, Turner says they'll work with public health, though he says he has not received much guidance on that.

"Right now, we haven't been given a protocol on how to handle it, so it makes our decisions very difficult."

In addition, the softball and baseball seasons have resumed, as well as summer workouts for football and volleyball, though players are exercising in smaller groups. Turner is hopeful that fall sports can continue this year.

"Those sports are a lot of what small communities rely on. It's what brings us together."