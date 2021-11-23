Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Schools calls off classes for two days

ROCKFORD, Iowa - Students at Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock are getting a longer Thanksgiving break, but it's not for the reasons you think it might be. In fact, those days will need to be made up.

Classes have been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday this week because of a shortage of teachers and substitutes, which has been an issue throughout the year. The district recently found out that five teachers would be gone from the secondary building, and they would not have enough substitute teachers to fill needs. While principals and teaching staff have stepped in to cover shortages during their preparation time to keep students moving forward in their classes, secondary principal Nick Johnson said the number of absentees was getting to be a bit much.

"We were going to have five people gone just on our secondary side here. Out of 19 staff members, having five of those people gone, how challenging that would be for the people that are here, and not to mention the simple fact we don't have enough substitutes to cover it all."

Because districts around the state are experiencing a staffing crunch, the state has adjusted their substitute qualifications, which Johnson says has helped attract more substitutes.

"The state did us a good service by allowing someone with 60 credit hours to get a substitute authorization. We just increased our pay to $140 a day here at Rockford...that started November 1."

The district hopes to make the days up when the regular teachers are back in the classrooms.