Ruby's Pantry hands out food to hundreds of families in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn-With people out of work due to the pandemic, it's been a challenge for some families to put food on the table. One local church is making sure the Albert Lea Community doesn't go hungry.

I'm at Albert lea assembly of god and this is where ruby's pantry is taking place. I was told cars were lined up here at 5 am just waiting to get groceries.

Kathy Reyerson was one of four hundred people that came through today. Thanks to Ruby's Pantry she and her family won't go hungry this month.

"We got potatoes, eggs, bread and cereal, cottage cheese, and toilet paper,” Reyerson said. “I was like oh my gosh"

Ruby's Pantry is for anyone who is looking to extend its monthly grocery budget. For a $20 donation, people get staple items for their pantry. There is no income or residency requirement.

84-year-old Myrne Giles has seen our country go through tough moments and says events like this keep communities going.

"This is inspiring,”Giles said, "we are a good country we will get through it."

Pastor Ryan Quigley is one of the organizers. He says this ministry has been hosting ruby's pantry for 6 years.

Today he definitely saw an uptick in people.

"There are several within our community are on furlough, or they lost their jobs, and finding the items they need is a difficult issue,” Quigley said. “We are trying to find ways to find ways to meet their needs on where they are at."

To lighten the mood he dressed up as a dog for fun and to also show the kids riding in the cars with their parents the importance of wearing a mask. Today sanitation was also the focus.

“To keep things safe our volunteers had face masks and gloves on and we were able to accomplish a lot," Quigley said.

this event was made possible thanks to the Roughly 40 volunteers that came out to help make this event possible.

Albert Lea Assembly of God will be holding another ruby's pantry event on Saturday, June 6th. The event will start at 10 a.m. Organizers say people should come early so they can guarantee a place in line.