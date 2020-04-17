Ruby's Pantry feeds over 400 families in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Ruby’s Pantry says it served over 400 families during its drive-thru distribution Thursday at the Mower County Fairgrounds.

Organizers say cars were lined up in two rows inside the fairgrounds and more vehicles snaked down 8th Avenue SW and around onto 12th Street SW, all the way past Buffy The Cow. Distribution started a little before 5 pm and it took around two hours for all the food to be handed out.

Unfortunately, Ruby’s Pantry says they did have to turn some people away after running out of food.

Volunteers, including high school and college students, began setting up for the distribution at 11 am and finished the clean up by 7:30 pm.

Ruby’s Pantry says their next food distribution on May 21 will probably be a drive-thru event as well.