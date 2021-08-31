Rubio, Ernst, excoriate Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal during Mason City stop

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio made a stop in the River City Monday, as the Iowa GOP hosted a reception with the one-time presidential candidate at the Mason City Municipal Airport.

Taking the stage alongside U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, the republican leaders lambasted President Biden's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. While acknowledging the decision to leave Afghanistan was made during the Trump Administration, Senator Rubio described the current approach from the Oval Office as 'incompetent and 'arrogant.'

"This is not about leaving, it's about how you leave," Senator Rubio said. "Why the date certain? Because they wanted a press conference on 9/11, just like they wanted a press conference right before July 4th to be able to tell everybody the pandemic was over, the new freedom independence day. That was about, what, ten days before they told everybody you had to wear three masks?"

Rubio continued, "This is so damaging to our country, so humiliating, so embarrassing on the world stage, and so immoral. But there's a lesson embedded in this... The next time someone tells you 'things in this country are so terrible, this country's so bad, our history's so bad' - there were people literally clinging to airplanes; Not necessarily to come here, but to leave there. We are so blessed, and I wish that had not happened to remind us how blessed we are to live in this nation. But it is one of the biggest, catastrophic occurrences of any presidency."

While the next Iowa Caucuses are still years away, Rubio's appearance in Mason City raised questions about whether the senator is weighing a bid for the White House in 2024. Rubio, however, maintains he is focused on his work in the Senate, and winning re-election in the Sunshine State.

"I'm here to be supportive, and ultimately, I don't know what the future will hold, what my life will look like in two years, not to mention four years from now. If I had described the world five years ago to any of you, you wouldn't believe half the things that have happened in the last five years," Rubio said.