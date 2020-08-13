Routine dental appointments should still happen during the coronavirus pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Going to the dentist could be a dreaded task for some, especially right now. But one dentist office in Rochester is doing its best to make sure patients feel safe and schedule for appointments as soon as they can.

Family Dentist Tree had to close the office for two months, except for emergencies, so they're trying to play catch up on appointments. Patients are screened on the phone two different times before coming in, then another check point station will greet them at the door. Of course dentists wore masks before COVID-19 happened, but now they're doubling up on masks and wearing face shields for extra protection.

Dr. Jake Peters said along with general health care, routine dental visits should still be happening. "Dental field would help keep people out of pain and keep gum disease at bay and both those things are really important to your overall health," explained Dr. Peters. "So we get that there's a lot of people that may be fearful of leaving the house to go anywhere, let alone the dental office. But we feel confident that we've employed all the safety procedures to help every visit be safe and healthy."

Dr. Peters explained with the continued support from patients and other dental offices, they'll get through this together. "Changing our gowns after every patient and we've changed a lot of things with how we clean rooms and space rooms out because you have to be able to do it safely," said Dr. Peters. "Thankfully with the help of the Board of Dentistry and there's a lot of good local dental communities that we can share information and figure out what's working."