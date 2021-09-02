Roundabout planned after crash injures a Rochester high school student

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A roundabout is being installed at a dangerous intersection where a Rochester high school student was just hurt.

Authorities say a Century High School student was injured in a crash on Tuesday while crossing the intersection of Viola Road, Century Hills Drive, and Cassidy Drive. A report recently completed for that intersection evaluated the traffic control measure needed and city officials say a roundabout will not be constructed.

“The safety of all transportation system users within Olmsted County is the top priority of Public Works,” says Olmsted County Engineer and Director of Public Works Ben Johnson. “We look forward to a successful joint project with the city to address issues at this intersection. County and city staff will continue to monitor and coordinate on any potential interim solutions.”

Construction on the roundabout should start in 2022 and be completed in 2023.

“Anytime we have an individual hurt on our streets, we take seriously the need to address opportunities to make improvements with the hopes it minimizes potential incidents in the future. We are appreciative of our partnership with Olmsted County and Rochester Public Schools,” says City of Rochester Engineer Dillon Dombrovski.

The project will be a joint effort of Rochester and Olmsted County.

“Safety is our top priority, and we share our parents’, community members’, and students’ concerns,” says Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel. “We are committed to working with Olmsted County and the City of Rochester to address the safety of this roadway. Currently, the District is working with the Safe Routes to School coordinator and other departments, including the City of Rochester Police Department, on immediate but sustainable safety measures.”