Roundabout coming to Byron

BYRON, Minn.-It’s a two way stop city leaders are looking to change.

The city plans to spend $850,000 on a new roundabout, something residents like June Turany is excited about.

“I’m very much for it we’ve talked about it before in the past it’s a dangerous intersection for everyone so we’re very excited about it coming,” said Turany.

She’s lived in Byron for 19 years and says she concerned that there could be another accident, especially since the intersection is close to Byron primary school.

“Quite a few accidents, yeah being next to the school hopefully the roundabout will slow it down and stop some of those issues,” she said.

Right now, city leaders tell KIMT they’re in the design phase. What will be different about the roundabout in Byron is there will have pedestrian walk ways for people to walk.

They expect to start when school gets out.