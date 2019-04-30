Clear

Solar energy secured in Lanesboro for the next 20 years

Roughly 20% of Lanesboro's energy will soon be powered by solar energy.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

LANESBORO, Minn. - A solar field is under construction in Lanesboro. Alberta, Canada-based company BluEarth owns and operates the facility. The City of Lanesboro will purchase power generated by the solar field. It's a 20 year agreement.

"Tourism and forward thinking people, I think that Lanesboro really looks for things like this and gets excited about it," says superintendent of Lanesboro Public Utilities Jerod Wagner.

The facility will start creating power by June 1st. It's expected to power roughly 20% of the city.

