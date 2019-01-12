Clear
Roughly 1,000 people in Olmsted County's food assistance is in jeopardy because of government shutdown

The state is asking counties to renew people's February SNAP benefits early.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The doors of Olmsted County Family Support and Assistance are open Saturday and Sunday this weekend, a rare occurance. They're having extra hours because people using Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, need to renew their February benefits by January 15, which is earlier than usual.

They ask that if you're not sure if you are renewed for February to give them a call and stop in. The Tuesday deadline is quickly approaching, but it's best to get in touch with them as soon as possible to give them time to process the paperwork.

Something to keep in mind: benefits run out at the end of February unless the shutdown ends before then. If the shutdown doesn't end soon, SNAP may face an unfortunate fate. "It would be pretty grim, because there is no federal funding authorized at this point," says Deputy County Administrator Paul Fleissner.

Sunshine returns for Sunday.
