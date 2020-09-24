Rotary clubs aiding in the fight against COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the last 3 decades, Rotary members worldwide have been working hard to rid the world of polio; together by partnering with organizations like the WHO, CDC and Unicef, around 2.5 billion children in 122 countries have been immunized in that 3 decade time span, and reducing polio cases by 99.9% worldwide.

Now, they're turning their attention to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, clubs have been fundraising for and distributing PPE, ventilators, medical supplies, and masks, installing thermometers in airport bathrooms in Sri Lanka, and raising awareness about the virus in countries like Nigeria.

Don O'Connor with the Mason City Noon Rotary Club says the organization's response to COVID will perfectly with what the organization has already had a history in doing.

"The goal of Rotary is to serve others and to help others less fortunate, improve lives. That's what we're about."

On a personal level, O'Connor says to be able to help make a difference in the world is quite rewarding.

"You feel really good at the end of the day that we had some small part in helping other parts of the world that are much less fortunate than we are here in the United States and improve their quality of life."

The Noon Rotary Club meets each Monday at the Prime N Wine.