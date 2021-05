MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're a history buff, look no further than the iconic Rotary Cannonball.

Walk-around tours of the Minneapolis & St. Louis Railroad #457 will be starting up again on Saturday; in addition, the Cannonball Sales Depot will be open for gift items. However, tours of the cab will be closed for the time being, due to Covid precautions.

For those missing Cannonball Day, and the delicious barbecue chicken and the Bill Riley Talent Search, a new date of June 26 has been announced.