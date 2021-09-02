Rose creek woman to stand trial for selling meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of being a Mower County meth dealer will stand trial in 2022.

Shawn Marie Stellmach, 46 of Rose Creek, was arrested in February and charged with first-degree sale of drugs.

The Austin Police Department says a confidential informant gave Stellmach money on November 20, 2019, before she left for the Twin Cities to pick up a quantity of methamphetamine. Stellmach then allegedly sold the informant 23.535 grams of meth on November 21, 2019.

Stellmach is now scheduled for a trial starting on March 28, 2022.