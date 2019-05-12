Clear

Rose Creek woman sentenced for stealing relatives' credit card info

Used it to buy over $1,000 worth of items.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 2:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman is sentenced for stealing her in-laws’ credit card information.

Serena Kay Gardner, 33 of Rose Creek, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to one count of financial transaction card fraud. Authorities say Gardner used the credit card info of her estranged mother- and father-in-law to buy over $1,000 worth of items at Walmarts in Austin, Albert Lea, Rochester, and Red Wing.

Gardner has been given one year of unsupervised probation and must pay $1,042.14 in restitution.

