AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman is sentenced for stealing her in-laws’ credit card information.
Serena Kay Gardner, 33 of Rose Creek, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to one count of financial transaction card fraud. Authorities say Gardner used the credit card info of her estranged mother- and father-in-law to buy over $1,000 worth of items at Walmarts in Austin, Albert Lea, Rochester, and Red Wing.
Gardner has been given one year of unsupervised probation and must pay $1,042.14 in restitution.
Related Content
- Rose Creek woman sentenced for stealing relatives' credit card info
- Rose Creek woman pleads not guilty to credit card fraud
- Mason City woman sentenced for stealing mom's credit card
- Credit card car thief sentenced
- Mason City woman accused of stealing her mother's credit card
- Credit card thief sentenced in Winneshiek County
- Minneapolis credit card thief finally sentenced in Rochester
- Rose Creek toddler halfway to fundraising goal
- Probation for illegal credit card use
- My Money: Choosing the right credit card
Scroll for more content...