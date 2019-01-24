Rose Creek woman pleads not guilty to credit card fraud

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing her in-laws credit card information is pleading not guilty.
Serena Kay Gardner, 33 of Rose Creek, is charged with credit card fraud.
On December 13, 2018, Gardner’s estranged mother and father-in-law told Austin police that their credit card bill had charges for purchases at Walmarts in Austin, Albert Lea, Rochester, and Red Wing they did not make. The couple told police they suspected Gardner was responsible.
The purchases totaled $1,043.14 and were made between September 4 and November 19, 2018.
Police say their investigation found the purchases were made with a cell phone app and that security video showed Gardner and a man making two of the fraudulent buys on October 12, 2018.
Gardner was arrested on January 9 and entered a not guilty plea Thursday in Mower County District Court. Her trial is set for May 20.
