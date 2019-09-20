Clear
Rose Creek man sentenced for 4.9 pounds of marijuana

Terry Morgan
Terry Morgan

Law enforcement says it also found meth at his home.

Sep 20, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man gets 20 years of probation after law enforcement finds nearly five pounds of marijuana in his Rose Creek home.

Terry Lee Morgan, 65, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in July to 3rd degree drug possession and 4th degree sale of marijuana.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it found 4.9 pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana growing equipment, a digital scale, and zip top bags when it searched Morgan’s home on October 19, 2018. Law enforcement says Morgan lived within 300 feet of a city park.

