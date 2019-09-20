AUSTIN, Minn. – A man gets 20 years of probation after law enforcement finds nearly five pounds of marijuana in his Rose Creek home.
Terry Lee Morgan, 65, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in July to 3rd degree drug possession and 4th degree sale of marijuana.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it found 4.9 pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana growing equipment, a digital scale, and zip top bags when it searched Morgan’s home on October 19, 2018. Law enforcement says Morgan lived within 300 feet of a city park.
Related Content
- Rose Creek man sentenced for 4.9 pounds of marijuana
- Rose Creek man pleads guilty after 4.9 pounds of pot were found in his home
- Rose Creek woman sentenced for stealing relatives' credit card info
- Rose Creek toddler halfway to fundraising goal
- Rochester man sentenced to prison for marijuana
- Clear Lake man sentenced for marijuana possession
- Michigan man sentenced for Forest City marijuana
- Rochester man sentenced for marijuana possession
- Man arrested with 100+ pounds of marijuana pleads not guilty
- Man found with 13 pounds of marijuana arrested in Garner
Scroll for more content...