Rose Creek man pleads guilty after 4.9 pounds of pot were found in his home

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rose Creek man is pleading guilty to having drugs in his home.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it searched the home of Terry Lee Morgan, 64, on October 20, 2018, and found 20 grams of methamphetamine, about 4.9 pounds of marijuana, a digital scale and zip top bags, and marijuana growing equipment.

Morgan pleaded guilty Friday to 3rd degree drug possession and 4th degree drug sales in a park zone. Law enforcement says Morgan lived within 300 feet of a city park.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 20.