AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rose Creek man is pleading guilty to having drugs in his home.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it searched the home of Terry Lee Morgan, 64, on October 20, 2018, and found 20 grams of methamphetamine, about 4.9 pounds of marijuana, a digital scale and zip top bags, and marijuana growing equipment.
Morgan pleaded guilty Friday to 3rd degree drug possession and 4th degree drug sales in a park zone. Law enforcement says Morgan lived within 300 feet of a city park.
His sentencing is scheduled for September 20.
Related Content
- Rose Creek man pleads guilty after 4.9 pounds of pot were found in his home
- Man pleads not guilty to 10 pounds of pot
- Man caught with 10 pounds of pot pleads guilty
- Rose Creek woman pleads not guilty to credit card fraud
- Man found with nearly a pound of marijuana pleads guilty
- Man arrested with 100+ pounds of marijuana pleads not guilty
- Not guilty plea to 10 pounds of pot
- Man caught in woman's home pleads guilty
- Trial set over 13 pounds of pot found in Garner
- Trial set over 10 pounds of pot
Scroll for more content...