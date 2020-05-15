Rooster's Too! is preparing to re-open on June 1st

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting June 1st, restaurants and bars can open their doors again for sit down service in Minnesota. The owner of Rooster's Too! said he was worried the order was going to be extended again, so he's happy with the decision. Ross Manahan said all of the employees are chomping at the bit to get back to work.

Rooster's Too! will be adding in new safety measures though, such as new menus that can easily be wiped down, hand sanitizer will be at every table and of course they won't be at full capacity just yet to keep distance. One strategy Manahan plans to do to help with social distancing is leave every table on the floor, but take out the chairs and mark that table as "not to be used." Manahan said he actually bought some hand counters to keep track of how many customers are inside the restaurant.

Manahan explained when it comes to wearing masks and gloves, he thinks he'll leave that decision up to the employees, unless of course it becomes a requirement, but he did buy enough for everyone to wear. "I think all the safeguards that we have place that we're gonna use I think are gonna be great," said Manahan. "I think people will feel more comfortable with the whole process. Customers and staff will see what we're doing and I think that'll make a big difference."

Manahan said overall, he's ready to see customers in the restaurant again. Until then though, he has sympathy for his fellow restaurant owners who won't be able to. "You know, I feel bad for some of the restaurants that already had to go out of business," Manahan said. "I personally know people that are on the jagged edge right now that if it wouldn't have been within the next two weeks, I think there would have been more."

Until you can actually come inside to eat, Rooster's Too! does offer take out orders and delivery through Safe Ridez. Manahan said he was wanting to support other local businesses. He said right now, they're still just taking it day by day to see exactly what the best approach is to re-open again.