Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester in 'wait and see' mode during Covid-19

ROCHESTER, Minnseota - Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester captain Corky Gaskell said his team is unique. They don't just play vintage base ball, they teach the history of the game to their community.

The 1860s style base ball team has yet to play a game this season and have cancelled events through May. There is no timeline on when they will return to the diamond.

"As much as we want to get out on the field and as much as we want to play we just know that just take a deep breath, stand down and let this thing kind of run its course," Gaskell said.

As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends social distancing as a way to help flatten the curve, Gaskell raises questions on how they can even play if they are allowed.

"How do we space them a part if we do?" he said. "From a players stand point, touching the bat, touching the base balls, where do we get to the point where we can't do that or shouldn't do that?"

One of the biggest blows to the team was the cancellation of Rochesterfest, where the club holds it's biggest fundraising event of the year.

"We stand behind what they did and we understand completely," Gaskell said. "That was by far our biggest fundraiser and it's basically now zero this year."

The Roosters have found new ways to raise funds, holding trivia events on their Facebook page. The money helps keep their membership free.

Gaskell said that even without a season, the team will be fine beyond 2020.