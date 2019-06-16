Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

Fathers and sons in Southern Minnesota took part in the annual game

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- America's pastime proved to be a great setting for father's day. The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester held their annual father's day game hosting the Mankato Baltics. 

Roosters captain Corky Gaskell said it was the perfect setting for the game.

"We have dads and sons out here playing together which is absolutely great and we have a lot of dads here watching their sons play and a lot of children watching their dads play," Gaskell said. "So baseball has been the national pastime for a long time and getting families together, it's a perfect setting for it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Showers coming back for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Image

Dog attack in Mason City

Image

Mason City man attacked by dog

Image

SX Weather Cutin June 15

Image

Cutin June 15

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Community Events