Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- America's pastime proved to be a great setting for father's day. The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester held their annual father's day game hosting the Mankato Baltics.
Roosters captain Corky Gaskell said it was the perfect setting for the game.
"We have dads and sons out here playing together which is absolutely great and we have a lot of dads here watching their sons play and a lot of children watching their dads play," Gaskell said. "So baseball has been the national pastime for a long time and getting families together, it's a perfect setting for it."
