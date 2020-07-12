Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester home opener cancelled

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester announced Sunday they are cancelling their home opener set to be played Saturday.

The team has yet to hold games this season, but a few players have practiced and played in Afton, Minn. over the weekend. Roosters' team captain Corky Gaskell said it was difficult to make the decision, but it's a necessary one.

"It's painful but we all understand," Gaskell said. "We're not mad at anybody, we're not crying about it, we're just wishing we could do it. If the numbers don't get better, we're not going to risk it again either."

The team plans to hold their first game in August.