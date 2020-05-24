Roosters base ball club of Rochester holds first practice

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - After an extended offseason due to Covid-19, the Roosters base ball club of Rochester were able to get some reps in for the first time this year Wednesday afternoon.

With social gatherings of 10 or less people no longer banned, team captain Corky Gaskell was eager to set up a practice.

"We were chomping at the bit and wanting to get out so as soon as Governor Walz said we could gather you know with 10 or less, it's like we got to start practicing," Gaskell said. "Even if we don't practice a lot we get to see each other and that's really important to people just to get that personal relationship back that we haven't seen."

The team has undergone new cleaning procedures, wiping bats and equipment after use. They don't have any games scheduled yet, but the team plans on practicing when the weather cooperates.