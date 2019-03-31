Roosters Base Ball Club hosts 1860 Spring Training event

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Although the Major League baseball season is officially underway, some are still in spring training. The Rooster Base Ball Club held their 1860 vintage base ball spring training event at the RCTC Bubble Sunday with nine different teams taking the field.

Wearing authentic uniforms duing the sport's early years, each batter took to the plate playing base ball a bit differently than how the game is played today. Unlike today's game, a catch off a single bounce is an out on a fly ball, and the bats are a little different.

Corky Gaskell is the captain of the Rooster Baseball Club in Rochester and organized the event. He said the basis of it was to get the teams ready for the upcomming season.

"The idea here is to get our version of spring training," Gaskell said. "We don't have a place to go to in Florida or Arizona like the other teams and really can't afford it so we rent the dome and I've got nine of the 13 teams in Southeast Minnesota represented here today just to come and loosen up, stretch out a little bit and dust some of the winter cob webs off."

So why go back nearly 160 years ago, when there we no gloves and the ball was thrown underhand?

"1860 really gives us the most differences in the game that we can explain to people and educate because that's our goal," Gaskell said. "It isn't just to be out here playing baseball, we want to teach each people about the game."

Gaskell said his favorite part of spring training is seeing everyone happy.

"Seeing the smiles on their faces and we've had a long winter in Southeastern Minnesota and now just people are showing up they're playing baseball, they're happy and just seeing that all go down is really fun for me," Gaskell said.