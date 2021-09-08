Roosevelt Elementary students showcasing a message of kindness

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the last year, 'Mohawk Strong' has been a message drivers have seen as they passed by the north side of Roosevelt Elementary, on the chain link fence separating the street from the school's playground. Now, there's a new sign in its place.

At the start of the school day Tuesday morning, first graders from Matt Tweeten's class changed the sign, which is made out of reusable, colored plastic squares that connect to the fence, to read 'Kindness.' It's part of a weekly series allowing each class to post a positive message for the community using the squares.

So why the message of kindness?

"I feel like it's something that's easy for first graders to all be good at. Sometimes, reading can be a struggle, math can be a struggle, but kindness is something we can all be good at. We thought it would be a good reminder for the community that everyone can be good at kindness."

Tweeten has heard from students on their perspective behind it.

"One kid said he thought we were putting up kindness because we were advertising how kind Roosevelt is, while another student said 'I think it's to remind the people in the houses [across from the school] to remember to be kind.' We're hoping the kindness building can spread to the kindness in the community."

The signs will be posted along the northeast side of the school until early November, where they'll take a break during the winter. Don't worry, though...they'll be back around Spring Break.