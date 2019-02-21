Rooms damaged by water at Mason City Public Library have reopened

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two rooms affected by a leaky roof

The insulation soaked up a lot of water, and with the torrential rain during that week, the insulation couldn't hold more water, pouring into the library. It forced the Great Reading Room and the Denison Room to close.

Eight months later, both have reopened, with the carpet replaced, wood treated, and walls repainted. In addition, the Great Reading Room contains mostly audio books, magazines and DVD's, as well as a few computers. Fortunately, no materials were damaged when the flood occurred.

Dave Michelson is a frequent patron of the library, and is glad to see part of his haunt back in operation again.

"I really appreciate this part. It's really quiet and it has a lot of space... great view."

During the cleanup, however, there were some days the library was closed, and according to Library Director Mary Markwalter, they've been only seeing around 400 people per day between late December and early February (compared to 700-800 people per day during an average winter), though the weather has also played a role in that.