Roofing companies continue to help homeowners fight off winter damage

Crews use steamers to remove ice dams from roofs.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 7:58 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As winter begins to melt away, local roofing companies are answering the call from homeowners to help push the process along.

Crews are not only getting a little help from the sun, but steam.

"Steam is important, as to not damage the roof any more than the ice dam has caused," Matt Kraus, owner of Weather Shield Roofing, said.

As they remove the build up of ice on roofs, they're working to prevent damage and costs.

At $250 an hour, Kraus said it could cost a homeowner between $1000-1500 for a day's work; and that's far less than what you'd pay for a leaky roof or water damage.

As KIMT News 3 showed you back in February, Midwesterners continue to learn to not just tear down the hanging ice but turn to the experts for help.

Kraus said for his company, calls really started pouring in mid-February just after the "Polar Vortex."

