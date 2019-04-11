Roof ripped off Britt building sounded like 'trucks colliding'

BRITT, Iowa - The roof on a building across from Britt Foods sounded like “trucks colliding,” according to a woman near the scene.

The roof blew off the building at the corner of 1st Ave. NW and 2nd St. NW just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to the manager at Britt Foods, she heard it happen just before the power went out. She said it sounded like trucks colliding.

The block of 1st Ave. NW was entirely blocked by debris but has since reopened.